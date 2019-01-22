  • search
    Shivakumara Swamiji to be buried at a place chosen by himself in 1982

    By
    |

    Tumkuru, Jan 22: Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of the Siddaganga Mutt will be buried today at a place chosen by the seer himself in 1982.

    The 'Samadhi' place is right opposite to Sanskrit school in the premises of the Mutt.

    Shivakumara Swamiji to be buried at a place chosen by himself in 1982

    According to sources, Swamiji chose the place himself for his final rites and conveyed his wish to his disciples.

    Also Read | Tumkuru city pays perfect homage to Siddaganga Swamiji

    Politicians across party lines were present during the final rites. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Minister DK Shivakumar, former CMs Siddaramaiah, BS Yeddyurappa were present during the final rites. The gates were closed at 3PM for darshan, an hour before the rituals of final rites began.

    People from across the state are rushing to the Siddagnaga Mutt premises after the administration announced the news of passing away of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji yesterday. The revered seer died at the age of 111 after suffering from a prolonged illness.

    The Swami, who was one of the oldest persons living in India, had been suffering from lung infection for the past few weeks. He had been in and out of hospitals over the last few years due to his advanced age.

    Siddaganga Mutt has been turned into a fortress due to presence of ministers and VIPs. Only seers and VIPs are allowed near the samadhi.

    The resting place of the Swamiji has been decorated with flowers

    Police band is all decked up to accord state honour to Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

