    Karnataka: Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt passes away, final rites tomorrow

    Bengaluru, Jan 21: Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumkuru Siddganga Mutt passed away after a prolonged illness on Monday. He was 111 years old.

    Swamiji was born on 1 April 1907 in Veerapura near Magadi Taluk, Ramanagara District. He was initiated into the Viraktashram Order in 1930. Known as 'Nadedaduva Devaru' (Walking God), Swamiji is a Lingayat religious figure and humanitarian.

    Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said,  "Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji passed away at 11.44 am today. Swamiji will be cremated tomorrow at 4.30 PM. He requested the devotees to pay their last respect peacefully."

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cancelled his scheduled visit to Hirekerur today. He is likely to arrive at Tumakuru mutt. According to reports, regular morning prayer at 6.45 AM was cancelled due to fluctuations in Swamiji's health.

    Former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara arrives are present at  Siddaganga Matt where Shivakumara Swamiji is under treatment. 

    Traffic diverted and cops mobilised:

    Security has been heightened outside Tumakuru mutt after Siddaganga seer's health condition deteriorated. Cops from Mysuru, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Chitradurga being mobilised. Cops have diverted traffic coming towards Bengaluru. Traffic diverted to Shira through Dabaspet on the orders of Central IG Dayananda.

    The administration has prepared 14 helipads at various places, including the Tumkur University campus, MG Stadium, Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) campus, and Hirehalli Industrial Area. 

    Congress MLAs leave for Tumkuru:

    Over 70 MLAs have vacated Eagleton Resort as news doing rounds that Swamiji's health is deteriorating. According to reports, former CM Siddarmaiah is flying to Tumkuru in a chopper. 

