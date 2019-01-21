  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shivakumara Swamiji no more: CM declares holiday for schools, colleges today and tomorrow

    By
    |

    Tumkuru, Jan 21: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy declared holiday for schools and colleges today and tomorrow on the passing away of Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumkuru Siddaganga Mutt.

    Shivakumara Swamiji no more: CM declares holiday for schools, colleges today and tomorrow

    Three-day mourning announced in the state of Karnataka. Final rites of Siddaganga Seer will be conducted with full state honours tomorrow at 4.30 PM. The 111-year-old seer had undergone liver bypass surgery at Rela Institute in Chennai on December 8.

    Kittur Chennamma University has postponed exams to January 28 after the government declared the holiday.

    Also Read | Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumkuru Siddaganga Mutt passes away

    Shivakumara Swamiji no more: CM declares holiday for schools, colleges today and tomorrow

    Dr. Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji rightly eulogized as 'Walking God' in contemporary India, he was highly venerated not only in Karnataka for his service to humanity but also well-known in the country. Swamiji was head of Sree Siddaganga Matt which has recorded history of 600 years and provided education to many people in Tumkur city located at a distance of 63 Km from Bangalore.

    Read more about:

    karnataka hd kumaraswamy lingayat shivakumara swamiji

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue