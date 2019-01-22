Shivakumara Swamiji laid to rest with full state honours

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Tumkur, Jan 22: Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, the senior-most Lingayat seer in Karnataka, who breathed his last on 21 January, was laid to rest on the premises of Siddaganga Mutt on Tuesday amid demand for Bharat Ratna for the departed seer.

The seer was accorded full state honours near the samadhi in presence of Chief minister HD Kumara Swamy, former Cm BS Yeddyurappa, Siddaram and others.

Guard of honour by the police fired three rounds in the honour of Shivakumara Swamiji.

The mutt premises had been turned into a fortress due to presence of ministers and VIPs. Only seers and VIPs are allowed near the samadhi.

The resting place of the Swamiji has been decorated with flowers. Last rites rituals were held as per Veerashaiva/Lingayat tradition.

Swamiji's mortal remains were draped in tri-colour asark of state honour.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the funeral of the head pontiff of Siddaganga mutt and lay wreath on behalf of the prime minister.

According to Kamal Pant, ADGP, around 10 lakh paid their last respect in two days.

Shivakumara Swami had been battling a lung infection for the past few weeks.