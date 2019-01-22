  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shivakumara Swamiji laid to rest with full state honours

    By
    |

    Tumkur, Jan 22: Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, the senior-most Lingayat seer in Karnataka, who breathed his last on 21 January, was laid to rest on the premises of Siddaganga Mutt on Tuesday amid demand for Bharat Ratna for the departed seer.

    Shivakumara Swamiji laid to rest with full state honours

    The seer was accorded full state honours near the samadhi in presence of Chief minister HD Kumara Swamy, former Cm BS Yeddyurappa, Siddaram and others.

    Guard of honour by the police fired three rounds in the honour of Shivakumara Swamiji.

    The mutt premises had been turned into a fortress due to presence of ministers and VIPs. Only seers and VIPs are allowed near the samadhi.

    The resting place of the Swamiji has been decorated with flowers. Last rites rituals were held as per Veerashaiva/Lingayat tradition.

    Swamiji's mortal remains were draped in tri-colour asark of state honour.

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the funeral of the head pontiff of Siddaganga mutt and lay wreath on behalf of the prime minister.

    According to Kamal Pant, ADGP, around 10 lakh paid their last respect in two days.

    Shivakumara Swami had been battling a lung infection for the past few weeks.

    Read more about:

    shivakumara swamiji tumkur siddaganga seer

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue