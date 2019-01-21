Shivakumara Swami passes away; PM Modi mourns Siddaganga seer's death

India

New Delhi, Jan 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief over Lingayat leader Shivakumara Swami's death, remembering how the seer "lived for the people".

Taking to twitter PM Modi said, "He devoted himself towards alleviating ills like poverty, hunger and social injustice. Prayers and solidarity with his countless devotees spread all across the world."

"He (Shivakumara Swami) represents the best of our traditions of compassionate service, spirituality and protecting the rights of the underprivileged," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his grief on Twitter. "Swamiji inspired people to serve the society and bring positive change. His focus on spreading education and learning transformed many lives. His demise is a great loss for society," Singh said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said: "I am sorry to hear about the passing of Shivakumar Swami Ji, Pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt. Swami Ji was respected & revered by millions of Indians, from all religions & communities. His passing leaves behind a deep spiritual void. My condolences to all his followers."

The 111-year-old head pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt, Shivakumara Swami also known as Nadedaduva Devaru (The Walking God), passed away on Monday.

Shivakumara Swami was diagnosed with a lung infection in December 2018 and was undergoing treatment. He was hospitalised on January 3 but was shifted back to the mutt.

He was put in ventilator after his conditions deteriorated. Swami was showing signs of recovery on Sunday but relapsed into complications on Monday.