Shivakumara Swamiji always showered love and blessings on me like son: Modi

India

pti-PTI

By Pti

Varanasi, Jan 22: Condoling the demise of Shivakumara Swami, the 111-year-old head of the Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday he was always showered with love and blessings by the seer during their interactions.

"I want to express my sorrow on the death of Swami Shree Shree Shivakumara Swami. I got the opportunity to take his blessings several times at his Tumkur mutt. Whenever I met him, he would shower love and blessings on me like a son. Demise of a saint and seer like him is very saddening," Modi said.

Inaugurating the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the country will always remember his work for the mankind. Known as the "Walking God", Shivakumara Swami passed away on Monday, leaving an indelible imprint with his stellar contributions in education sector and philanthropy.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chemical and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda placed a wreath on Swami's mortal remains on behalf of the prime minister. "Along with @DVSBJP, placed a wreath on behalf of the @PMOIndia @narendramodi on the mortal remains of the Nadedaduva Devaru, Sri Sri Sri #ShivakumaraSwamiji of #Siddhaganga Mutt," Sitharaman tweeted.

