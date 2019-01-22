  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shivakumara Swamiji always showered love and blessings on me like son: Modi

    By Pti
    |

    Varanasi, Jan 22: Condoling the demise of Shivakumara Swami, the 111-year-old head of the Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday he was always showered with love and blessings by the seer during their interactions.

    Shivakumar Swami always showered love and blessings on me like son: Modi

    "I want to express my sorrow on the death of Swami Shree Shree Shivakumara Swami. I got the opportunity to take his blessings several times at his Tumkur mutt. Whenever I met him, he would shower love and blessings on me like a son. Demise of a saint and seer like him is very saddening," Modi said.

    Inaugurating the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the country will always remember his work for the mankind. Known as the "Walking God", Shivakumara Swami passed away on Monday, leaving an indelible imprint with his stellar contributions in education sector and philanthropy.

    On Tuesday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chemical and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda placed a wreath on Swami's mortal remains on behalf of the prime minister. "Along with @DVSBJP, placed a wreath on behalf of the @PMOIndia @narendramodi on the mortal remains of the Nadedaduva Devaru, Sri Sri Sri #ShivakumaraSwamiji of #Siddhaganga Mutt," Sitharaman tweeted.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    narendra modi shivakumara swamiji

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue