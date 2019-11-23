Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar: Sushil Modi

oi-Mousumi Dash

Patna, Nov 23: Viewing the biggest political twist in Maharashtra the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi on Saturday said that Shiv Sena's culture in Maharashtra is same as RJD's in Bihar.

Early morning on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar of the NCP as the deputy CM.

An hour post the swearing-in ceremony, Sharad Pawar issued a statement that he did not endorse these developments. He said that the decision taken by Ajit Pawar was a person and the NCP neither supports or endorses it.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister came up today with a statement regarding the political turmoil that was taking place in Maharashtra since the result of the 2019 state Assembly polls were declared. Sushil Modi lashed out Shiv Sena saying, "Like there are ruffians & goons in RJD, it is the same in Shiv Sena. No government can run for long with a party like Shiv Sena, people in the Nationalist Congress Party knew this."

Earlier, similar has happened in Karnataka. The elections in 2004 were completed and no party had the mandate to form the government in Karnataka. The JD(S) and Congress came together to form the government with N Dharma Singh as the Chief Minister.

However, two years later in 2006, there was a major twist to the tale. H D Kumaraswamy pulled out several MLAs of the JD(S) and announced that he would be forming the government with the BJP. He became the CM, while B S Yeddyurappa, his deputy.

Bihar Deputy CM further added. "I am waiting for Shiv Sena's Chanakya Sanjay Raut's tweet."

Waiting for Sanjay Raut SS Chanakya ‘s tweet? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 23, 2019

Reportedly, Sanjay Raut was seen tweeting everyday morning targeting the BJP in the last couple of days.

Raut however, tweeted after being stunned by the political developments took place overnight, he took on to Twitter and wrote, "Dealers of Sin!" targeting Ajit Pawar and BJP forming the government in Maharashtra.

पाप के सौदागर! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 23, 2019

Amid this, Maharashtra BJP will address the media at the party's state office in Mumbai at 2.30 pm today.