Shiv Sena welcomes TDP's move, but says 'yet to take call' on no-confidence motion

With the opposition parties having made up their mind to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray would take a call on it. The Shiv Sena which is the BJP's oldest ally has been the most vocal and critical of the BJP.

Although the BJP has numbers in the Lok Sabha, the stand that the Shiv Sena takes would be keenly watched, especially with General Elections scheduled for next year. While in some Sena circles it has been indicated that the party would back the BJP, others suggest that the party could also take a neutral stance.

"Will wait and watch.Will also have to see if Speaker allows the no confidence motion or rejects it. TDP has its own state issues and we welcome them. As of now we have not decided yet on no confidence motion, Uddhav ji will take a call," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told news agancy ANI.

For the Shiv Sena, there are various issues that would be taken into consideration. Firstly can it afford to stay out of power in Maharashtra and secondly whether it could go in for a complete divorce ahead of the 2019 elections. In an editorial written in its mouthpiece, Saamna, it had predicted that in 2019, the BJP would lose 110 seats.

The YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will push for acceptance of their notices for no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government today. Y V Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress has written to the Lok Sabha secretariat to put his notice for the motion in the revised list of business for on Monday. The TDP has also moved a notice for a no-confidence motion. Parties like Congress, Left, Trinamool and RJD have openly come out and said that they would support the motion.

Meanwhile, the TDP has issued a whip to its MPs to be present in the House till the end of the budget session.

Soon after the TDP quit the NDA on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the Chandrababu Naidu-led party's move and urged the opposition parties to stay united. TDP quit the NDA over the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. TDP has been claiming that the Modi government had 'betrayed' the poeple of Andhra Pradesh by not granting the status. The Union Governement, on its part, has maintained that ' Special Category Status' cannot be given, but financial assistance can be given to Andhra.

