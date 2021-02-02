Nobody should feel pain while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram': Sanjay Raut on Mamata Banerjee's comment

Shiv Sena slams Centre over 'vote bank politics' after announcing special packages for poll-bound states

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 02: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed the Centre for announcing special packages for states where the Assembly election is due this year.

In its mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena said the Centre is making "fake promises" to the people of this country and also alleged that the government is resorting to vote-bank politics by allocating special packages to poll-bound states.

Farmers' Protest: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to reach Ghazipur border at 1 pm today

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced mega infrastructure projects for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in Union Budget 2021-22.

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi yesterday tweeted, "Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala... most remembered states in the Union Budget. No marks for guessing why."

Coronavirus outbreak: Rashtrapati Bhawan to reopen for public from February 6

Delivering her third budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman announced Rs 25,000 crore road projects in West Bengal that will go to polls in April-May this year.

She also allocated Rs 65,000 crore for road and highway projects in Kerala and Rs 3,400 crore for Assam where Assembly elections are likely to be held in the next three to four months.

Sitharamn also announced 3500 kms of a national highway project in poll-bound Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. Elections in these four states are crucial for the BJP which is seeking to gain a foothold and expand its geographical reach across the country.

Congress and other political parties slammed Sitharaman for announcing road infrastructure projects only in for states going to elections and asked if the budget is "economy revival document or voter wooing ticket"