Shiv Sena slams Anna Hazare for scrapping fast over farmers' protest

Mumbai, Jan 30: Mahatrashtra's ruling Shiv Sena on Saturday said that social activist Anna Hazare, who cancelled his hunger strike in support of protesting farmers, after a meeting with senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, must clarify his position on this issue.

In party mouthpiece, Saamna, the Shiv Sena said, "... it looked like Anna is taking a stand over it (the farmers' protest against the agriculture laws). But he pulled it back so we don't really know what is his stand."

Slamming the centre for "trying to destroy the farmers' movement" and treating farmers "as if they are some international criminals", the editorial reminded Anna Hazare that the protesters would have gained courage had he followed through with his initial declaration of support.

"What does Anna really think of the farm laws? Does Anna support those who are battling on the Delhi borders? Who is he siding with? At least let Maharashtra know this," it added.

"Old farmers are protesting on the borders. Anna should have stood by them. Sitting in Ralegan Siddhi (around 120 km from Pune) and playing with BJP leaders is pointless," the Sena said.

On Friday, Anna Hazare withdrew from the "last hunger strike of my life" after a meeting with Devendra Fadnavis. He said he was doing so because "the centre decided to work on these issues".