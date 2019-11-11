  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut hospitalised for 'chest pain'; Family says 'not serious'

    By Vishal S
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 11: Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. Raut is the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

    "Since last 15 days, Sanjay Sahab has been suffering from chest pain. But it's not serious. He has been admitted for a routine check-up. I think today evening his angiography will be performed and he will be released in a day or two," his brother Sunil Raut told the media.

    Sanjay Raut
    Sanjay Raut

    Raut is Sena's point-man as far as interaction with the media is concerned. He is the one who conveys to the media about Sena's decisions.

    Raut, who has been speaking to the media daily on his party's stand on the current political situation in Maharashtra, came to the hospital around 3.30 pm.

    "Raut visited the Lilavati Hospital after he complained of slight chest pain. He is being treated by Dr Jaleel Parkar," a PTI report quoted a hospital official as saying.

    "Raut came to the hospital two days back also for a routine check-up. An ECG (electrocardiogram test) was then done followed by some check-ups. Based on the ECG report, doctors advised him to come to the hospital today for further tests," he said.

    More SANJAY RAUT News

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut maharashtra shiv sena

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue