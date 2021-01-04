YouTube
    Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe bats for woman 'banished' by three gram panchayats for filing rape complaint

    By
    |

    Aurangabad, Jan 04: Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe has written to state ministers Anil Deshmukh and Hasan Mushrif asking them to look into a case where a woman was "banished" by three gram panchayats in Beed district for filing a rape complaint.

    Shiv Senas Neelam Gorhe bats for woman banished by three gram panchayats for filing rape complaint

    The letter, written on January 3 to state home minister Deshmukh and rural development minister Mushrif, said the woman, from Gevrai tehsil in Beed, had been acted against by the gram panchayats of Pachegaon, Vasantnagar Tanda and Jayram Naik Tanda after she complained of rape against four people.

    The people of these villages had even taken a delegation to the local superintendent of police demanding that the woman''s complaint be ignored.

    In the letter, Gorhe has sought that an administrator be appointed for these gram panchayats and an inquiry be set up to find out why the district authorities failed to take action when such a banishment resolution was passed in breach of laws.

      The senior Shiv Sena leader also demanded that the aggrieved woman be given protection.

      Story first published: Monday, January 4, 2021, 15:31 [IST]
