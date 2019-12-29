Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Amruta Fadnavis over the shifting of Axis Bank salary account

Mumbai, Dec 29: Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena on Sunday slammed Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis after the Thane Municipal Corporation that is ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, made a plan to shift its salary accounts to a nationalised bank from Axis Bank, where Amruta holds a senior position.

On Sunday, Priyanka took on to Twitter and reacted to Amruta's interview where she alleged that the decision was an attempt to target her and her husband Devendra Fadnavis.

Priyanka tweeted, "In fact, after reading the interview I urge the Maharashtra government to investigate how moving accounts to Axis bank isn't a clear case of conflict of interest. Also investigate whether any/ how much CSR was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts?"

She also added," Surprised that she is calling it vendetta because if it were,she agrees that the fmr CM favoured moving accounts to Axis Bank as she was employed there. If decision to move accounts was business as usual with zilch involvement of her&fmr CM then where is the question of targeting?"

Earlier, Amruta, in an interview to a daily had said that the accounts were bagged by Axis bank during the tenure of the Congress-NCP regime and much before she married the former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

She also said that the government should think rationally. And by shifting the accounts the government is trying to target her and her husband Devendra Fadnavis.

A report by News18 suggested that there have been even reports that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Siv Sena regime is mulling to transfer the Maharashtra police departments salary accounts, worth Rs 11,000 crore annually to a public sector bank from Axis bank.

Earlier, terms between Priyanka and Amruta Fadnavis were not good and they had a war of words on social media over the reports that Uddhav Thackeray-led government decided to shed down around 1,000 trees in Aurangabad fot the purpose to build Bal Thackeray memorial.

In November, the three party Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress formed the government in Maharashtra after a long political crisis in the state.