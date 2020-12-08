Shiv Sena never supported farm laws: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut slams Barak Obama on 'A Promised Land' row, questions how much does he know about India?

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 8: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party never supported the three farm laws in Lok Sabha as alleged by the BJP.

Taking a swipe at the Centre over farmers' protests, Raut suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah can hold talks with cultivators who are observing the Bharat Bandh against farm laws.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said the "non-political" shutdown is receiving support from the people across the country. The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by famrer unions for repeal of the three agri laws.

Raut rubbished BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' reported comments that the Sena had supported the farm laws in Lok Sabha, saying the Uddhav Thackeray-led party never did so.

"There is no politics involved in it (Bandh). There should be none. Forget about the brain, if the government has heart, then the government, be it the prime minister or home minister, will approach and speak to the farmers," Raut said. Asked about Fadnavis' remarks, Raut said, "This is an old issue. We did not support it (laws), never".

Raut further said that instead of talking about what happened 10 years ago, the BJP should talk about what is happening now. "The farmers who are on the streets do not have any political backing. The Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra (Fadnavis) should understand this. The farmers do not have any political flag in their hands. Hence, he should think ten times before speaking as the leader of the opposition," Raut said.

He further said Fadnavis will understand the pains of farmers if he keeps aside political considerations and thinks "why farmers are at present ready to face even bullets on their chests".

To a question, Raut said NCP chief Sharad Pawar will definitely meet President Ram Nath Kovind along with other opposition leaders on Wednesday to raise farmers' issues. "The President will solve the problem if he has rights. The issue will be resolved if the President can order the (Union) cabinet or the prime minister," Raut said.