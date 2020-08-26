YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav resigns

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 26: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav resigned on Wednesday.

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav resigns

    According to reports, it is learnt that Jadhav was being sidelined and dominated in local politics by NCP netas.

    Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav commonly known as Bandu Jadhav is member a of 16th & 17th Lok Sabha from Parbhani constituency.

      Covid vaccine update: India in talks with Russia for Sputnik V | Oneindia News

      He was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Parbhani for 2009-2014 as a Shiv Sena candidate.

      More MUMBAI News

      Read more about:

      mumbai shiv sena

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X