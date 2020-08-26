Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav resigns

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 26: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav resigned on Wednesday.

According to reports, it is learnt that Jadhav was being sidelined and dominated in local politics by NCP netas.

Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav commonly known as Bandu Jadhav is member a of 16th & 17th Lok Sabha from Parbhani constituency.

He was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Parbhani for 2009-2014 as a Shiv Sena candidate.