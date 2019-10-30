  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shiv Sena man, 2 others booked for defamatory poster against BJP

    By PTI
    |

    Palghar, Oct 30: An offence has been registered against three persons, including a local Shiv Sena activist, for allegedly putting up a poster defaming the BJP, the police said here on Wednesday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The controversial poster, carrying photos of BJP leaders, stated that the party has been ousted from Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

    An offence was registered against Sena activist Prabhakar Raul and two others on Tuesday, he added. The hoarding carried pictures of BJP rebel Santosh Janate, who contested the polls as an independent and lost, and Paskal Janya Dhanare, the sitting MLA who lost his seat in this election, an official said.

    The poster also carried names of some right-wing organisations, he said, adding that the party's logo and the Janate's election symbol, a cup and saucer, was printed upside down.

    An offence under sections 500 and 501 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered with the Boisar police station and the hoarding has been taken down, police public relations officer Hemant Katkar said.

    As Fadnavis contemplates taking oath on Friday, Sena ups ante, demands Home, Finance

    The BJP lost both the Vikramgadh and Dahanu seats in Palghar district, where Sena candidates won in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

    More SHIV SENA News

    Read more about:

    shiv sena maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue