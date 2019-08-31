  • search
    Shiv Sena keen to field Aditya Thackeray from Worli

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Aug 31: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said on Saturday that local party cadres want Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, to contest from Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai.

    Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October. If Aaditya is fielded by the party, he would be the first from the Thackeray family to contest an election.

    Aaditya Thackeray
    Speculation is rife that the 29-year-old Thackeray family scion might contest polls, with some leaders even projecting him as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

    "Yesterday, a meeting of party workers was held in Worli for preparation for Assembly polls. Leaders including Sachin Ahir, (incumbent) MLA Sunil Shinde and workers from Worli area demanded that Aaditya-ji contest from there," Parab told reporters on Saturday.

    NCP, Congress likely to make handling of flood situation a major poll pitch

    "I said if everyone wanted him to contest from Worli, we will take up the demand with Uddhav Saheb who will take the final call," Parab said. Uddhav Thackeray alone will announce the party's candidates, he stressed.

    "If Uddhav Saheb agrees, then it will be the responsibility of Sena workers to ensure that opposition candidates forfeit their deposits (against Aaditya)," Parab added.

