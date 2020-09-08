Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR under sedition charge

Mumbai, Sep 08: Taking the controversy over Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's PoK remarks, Shiv Sena IT cell on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against the actress seeking FIR against her under sedition charge.

According to reports, the complaint has been registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane.

Ranaut is in the eye of the storm over her recent tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" Ranaut had tweeted, drawing fierce backlash from various quarters.

Recently, Ranaut had said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, evoking sharp reactions from Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and party leader Sanjay Raut who in an article said that she must not come to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city.

Slamming thenShiv Sena leader, Ranaut had tweeted, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to grant Y-plus category security cover to Ranaut.

The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security in view of a renewed threat to her after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of Rajput.