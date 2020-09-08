YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Play IPL Fantasy on My Khel
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR under sedition charge

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 08: Taking the controversy over Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's PoK remarks, Shiv Sena IT cell on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against the actress seeking FIR against her under sedition charge.

    Kangana Ranaut

    According to reports, the complaint has been registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane.

    Ranaut is in the eye of the storm over her recent tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" Ranaut had tweeted, drawing fierce backlash from various quarters.

    Kangana Ranaut 1st Bollywood star to be guarded by CRPF commandos

    Recently, Ranaut had said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, evoking sharp reactions from Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and party leader Sanjay Raut who in an article said that she must not come to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city.

    Slamming thenShiv Sena leader, Ranaut had tweeted, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

    Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to grant Y-plus category security cover to Ranaut.

    The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security in view of a renewed threat to her after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of Rajput.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Read more about:

    kangana ranaut shiv sena

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X