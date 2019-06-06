  • search
    Shiv Sena eyes Lok Sabha's Deputy Speaker post, says its their right

    New Delhi, June 06: The second largest party in the NDA, Shiv Sena, has set its eye on the post of Lok Sabha's Deputy Speaker.

    Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said it is not their demand but right.

    "Humari yeh demand nahi hai, humara ye natural claim aur hakk hai, yeh pad Shiv Sena ko milna chahiye (This is not our demand, this is our natural claim and right, Shiv Sena should get it)," Raut told ANI when asked about reports of party expressing desire for the deputy speaker of the Lower House post.

    Arvind Sawant is currently the only Shiv Sena MP in the Cabinet. He has taken charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

    With 18 members in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha, a single cabinet berth is disproportionate and the party should get a more rational and proportionate representation through an early expansion of the cabinet, reports quoted Raut as saying.

    In the previous Lok Sabha, the deputy speaker's post went to the AIADMK, which was then the second-largest opposition party. AIADMK is now an NDA ally.

    In 2018, another NDA partner Janata Dal (United) was allotted the position of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. JD(U) is the second largest NDA member in the Upper House.

