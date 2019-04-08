  • search
    Shiv Sena dares opposition to announce PM candidate, firmly backs Modi as next PM

    Nagpur, Apr 8: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has firmly asserted that "Narendra Modi will remain the Prime Minister tomorrow also" and dared the opposition to announce its prime miniterial candidate.

    Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's promise to abolish sedition law, the Shiv Sena chief said on Sunday that he will not be allowed to come to power by supporting "traitors".

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

    Thackeray was addressing an election rally at Kalmeshwar in support of Shiv Sena's Ramtek constituency candidate Krupal Tumane. He said the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (RPI) have come together on one ideology for the love of the nation.

    "But, I want to ask why have Maha Aghadi come together who have conflicts between them. Who are these people? Our dream is for the country, what about you? Your dream is only power. Our prime minister will be Narendra Modi tomorrow also. And I want to ask the opposition to announce one name for the PM's post," said Thackeray.

    Thackeray also took a potshot at Congress' promise in its manifesto to abolish the sedition law. "Do you agree with this?... Anyone who commits treason should be hanged," he said. "If Gandhi thinks he will come to power by supporting traitors, we will not let it happen," he added.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 14:24 [IST]
