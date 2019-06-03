Shiv Sena cites CSO data, says finance minister must find solution to economic crisis

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 03: BJP ally Shiv Sena on Monday cornered the Centre over unemployment and growth rate and urged the newly-formed government to take steps to create employment.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena came after the NSSO report, released on May 31, showed the GDP growth rate plunging to 5.8 per cent during the January to March quarter of the financial year 2018-19.

Recalling the Modi government's promise to create two crore jobs annually after it came to power in 2014, the editorial said, "In 2015-16, over 37 lakh job positions were vacant, but only 1.48 people were recruited. Likewise, in 2017-18, as many as 23 lakh job positions were to be filled, but only 9.21 lakh people were recruited."

Unemployment rate in India: Highest in 45 years

"Nitin Gadkari says that unemployment is not a creation of the BJP. While we agree with him, the previous government had promised that two crore jobs would be created every year. Going by that, a target of 10 crore jobs should have been crossed by now. That has not happened and the Nehru-Gandhi family cannot be blamed for this. The truth is, income generation has been on a decline and jobs in Central government have witnessed 30-40 per cent decrease," the editorial said.

The editorial also raised questions on US President Donald Trump's decision to end preferential trade status for India and sought clarity on the disconnect between government's claims and reality. "I have determined that India has not assured the United States that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets... Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019," Trump reportedly said.

Shiv Sena's comments came after the NSSO report, released on May 31, showed the GDP growth rate plunging to 5.8 per cent during the January to March quarter of the financial year 2018-19.