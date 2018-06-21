Shiv Sena activist arrest for alleged rape

A woman who had gone to a Shiv Sena activist to seek financial help was allegedly raped by him, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the Aligarh-based woman, she had gone to a hospital in Vrindavan where her money and mobile phone were stolen. On advice of some locals, she visited Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Pujari to seek help.

Pujari dragged the woman inside his house and raped her, the police said. He has been arrested and further investigation was on, the police said.

