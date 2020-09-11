Shiv Sena accuses BJP of politicising Sushant Singh Rajput's death for upcoming Bihar polls

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Sep 11: In what comes as a recent development, the Shiv Sena has accused the BJP of politicising actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case for the upcoming elections in Bihar saying votes of a particular caste matters.

Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece "Saamana" urged BJP to focus on matters of importance saying, "if the itch of politics has subsided, then politicians should pay attention to the issues of national interest, national security, and the livelihood of the people."

Accusing China of crossing the 'Laxman Rekha', the editorial said, "China has invaded our borders and is not ready to retreat even an inch. Aren't these just attempts to break the Laxman Rekha?"

"The declaration of self-reliant India is exciting but even today we need Rafale to fight China and Pakistan and we are spreading red carpet for foreign investment in the defense industry," it said.

It can be seen that Shiv Sena's accusation are made after senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the BJP of using Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as a "political trump card" for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

He further said that BJP is trying to portray that only it can deliver justice to people of Bihar.

"The BJP is using Sushant Singh Rajput's death as a major political trump card for the upcoming Bihar elections. Rhea Chakraborty is being persecuted on different charges without proof. They are trying to portray that only BJP can deliver justice to Biharis," Chowdhury said at a press conference.

Saying that the late actor represented the entire county and not only the state of Bihar, Chowdhury said it would be better if people refrain from labelling the film star as Bihari or Bengali.

Shiv Sena had earlier targetted the BJP opposing the Y-plus security cover provided to Kangana Ranaut.