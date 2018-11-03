  • search

Shiromani Akali Dal takes out protest march to seek justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

By
    New Delhi, Nov 3: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Saturday took out a protest march to seek justice for the families of those killed in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    The march, led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, started from Gurudwara Pratapganj and ended outside Parliament Street police station.

    Also Read 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi HC asks AAP govt about status of jobs for victims' kin

    The Akali Dal has been seeking justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which a large number of Sikhs were killed in the national capital and in other parts of the country in the aftermath of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards.

    shiromani akali dal 1984 anti sikh riots

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 13:25 [IST]
