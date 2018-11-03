Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal detained during protest for 1984 riot victims

New Delhi, Nov 3: Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was detained in Delhi on Friday during Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) protest seeking justice for families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

The march, led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, started from Gurudwara Pratapganj and ended outside Parliament Street police station.

The Akali Dal has been seeking justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which a large number of Sikhs were killed in the national capital and in other parts of the country in the aftermath of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards.

The ruling Congress in Punjab, however, described the demonstration as a "political gimmick".

In a statement released in Chandigarh on Friday, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar Jakhar said that the agitation reflected the "political hypocrisy" of the Akali Dal.

The Congress leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, of which the SAD is an ally, must expedite the probe into the riots.