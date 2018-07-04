  • search

Shimla received heaviest rainfall since 1951

Posted By: PTI
    Heavy rains continued to lash most parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Shimla recording the highest rainfall in a day in the last 68 years, the met department said.

    "As per the rainfall recorded today, Shimla witnessed 118.6 mm rains during the last 24 hours. This is the highest rainfall in the city in a day in the last 68 years as per the data available with our department since 1951," Met department director Manmohan Singh told PTI.

    "The previous highest rainfall in Shimla was at 108.4 mm, recorded on April, 15, 2005," he said.

    Met office said that formation of tall cumulonimbus clouds and moisture incursion from both the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal led to heavy rains in Shimla. "When monsoon shifts from south to north, close to foothills, such heavy rain occurs," he said.

    Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur and Una districts of Himachal Pradesh. Rainfall is likely to occur at isolated parts of the state tomorrow.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 12:19 [IST]
