Shilpa Shetty clocks 19 mn followers on Instagram

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 28: Actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday amassed 19 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for their support. The 45-year-old actor also posted a throwback montage of some of the most memorable moments on the social media platform.

"We've become a family of 19 million just as we're writing out our resolutions and preparing ourselves for a new year to make a fresh new start. Sending loads of love and good vibes your way, my #Instafam," Shetty captioned the video.

In the short clip, she further thanked her followers for making her journey on Instagram "beautiful and filled with love." The actor is set to return to films after a hiatus of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma".

The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. Shetty will also be seen in Priyadarshan's comedy film "Hungama 2", alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.