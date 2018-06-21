English

Shillong selected as 100th city under Smart Cities Mission

    Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya was on Wednesday selected as the 100th smart city of India. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with the selection of Shillong, the total proposed investment in the finally selected 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission would be Rs 2,05,018 crores.

    Till date, 99 cities had been selected after four rounds of competition. With the announcement, selection of all 100 smart cities is complete under the Smart Cities Mission.

    The government had selected 20 cities in January 2016, 13 cities in May 2016, 27 cities in September 2016, 30 cities in June 2017 and nine cities in January 2018. With the selection of Shillong, the total proposed investment in the finally selected 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission would be Rs 2,05,018 crore, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said.

    The 100 Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. Under the mission, the Centre allocates Rs 500 crore to each of the cities for implementing projects proposed by it. This amount is matched with a grant of the same amount by the respective state.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 12:04 [IST]
