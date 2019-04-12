Shillong BJP candidate threatens to kill himself if Citizenship Bill is implemented

Shillong, Apr 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Shillong Parliamentary constituency Sanbor Shullai has threatened to commit suicide before PM Narendra Modi if Citizenship (Amendment) Bill implemented in Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

"I would rather kill myself than allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be implemented in the northeastern states. I had earlier submitted a letter to PM Modi, BJP central leadership and NGOs that Meghalaya and northeastern states should be exempted from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill," he said.

Shullai's statement came while he was speaking to the reporters in Shillong after casting his vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on Thursday.

In its poll manifesto, the BJP has promised to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill if it comes to power at the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP is committed to passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill once the NDA returns to power after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The bill will be amended after proper consultation with all sections of the society and ensuring safety of the Assamese community, Mr. Modi told a poll rally in Silchar, his second of the day in Assam.

Protection to Assamese language, culture and identity will be ensured while considering the Bill again, he assured.

The Bill had been passed by the Lok Sabha by the Modi government on January 8 but was not introduced in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill is now set to lapse on June 3.