    Shift my mother to place equipped for winter: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter writes

    By PTI
    Srinagar, Nov 5: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has asked the administration to shift her mother, under detention at a guesthouse here for the last three months, to a place equipped to deal with the Valley's harsh winter.

    The Centre will be responsible if anything happens to Mehbooba, the president of the PDP, Iltija Mufti has written in a letter to the Srinagar deputy commissioner.

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti

    "I've repeatedly raised concerns about the well being of my mother. I wrote to DC Srinagar a month ago to shift her someplace equipped for the harsh winter. If anything happens to her, the Indian government will be responsible," Iltija said in a tweet on Tuesday using her mother's Twitter handle. She also posted a picture of her hand-written letter to the deputy commissioner.

    Why Mehbooba Mufti will be the last in line to be freed

    "As you are aware my mother Ms Mehbooba Mufti, former CM J&K has been jailed since 5 August. A doctor recently ran multiple tests on her as she was not keeping well. As per those tests, her Vitamin D, hemoglobin and Calcium levels are low," Iltija Mufti wrote. She said Mehbooba Mufti should be shifted to another location more suitable for the harsh winter.

    "The accommodation she is currently lodged in is not equipped for Kashmir's harsh winters. Keeping in mind these points, I would like to request you to shift her to another location more suitable. I hope you will address this problem urgently," the PDP leader's daughter said.

    Mehbooba is among the many political leaders, including erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir's former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, who have been under detention in \RSrinagar since August 5, the day the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the decision to bifurcate the state into two union territories.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
