    Shift from the past: Pakistan terrorists using China made grenades in Valley

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The security forces have found that a large number of Chinese made grenades are being used by Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

    It has been found that at least four China made grenades bearing the serial numbers 86P/01-03/632 had been used in attacks in the Valley. This came to light following the four attacks in Srinagar district.

    Security heightened, facial recognition software in place ahead of Republic Day

    Earlier terrorists from Pakistan used the Arges grenade manufactured by an Austrian firm. These grenades were used extensively in both the Parliament and Mumbai 26/11 attacks. The use of Chinese grenades are a shift from the past, security officials familiar with the matter tell OneIndia.

    Over the past couple of months, there have been several attempts to push arms and ammunition from Pakistan into India. Recently the Punjab police had seized a large consignment of arms and ammunition that were dropped off with the help of drones.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
