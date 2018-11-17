Shia Waqf Board chief writes to AIMPLB to relinquish its claim over disputed land for Temple

News Delhi, Nov 17: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and many other affiliate organisation have started built up in temple town Ayodhya and even ritualistic 14-Koshi Parikrama also started in the city with many Muslim organisations too are coming out in support of the construction Ram Temple to end animosity between the two community.

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi has written a letter requesting chief of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Rabe Hasan Nadavi. He suggested in his letter that a compromise should be arrived at and the entire city should be left for the Hindu community for the construction of Ram Temple. Compromise should not be looked down upon as a defeat.

He further writes, "There have been many compromises in Islam as well. It is not wise to put lives of 20 crore Muslims in danger for a small tract of land. If we take a few steps back leaving this small piece of land for Hindus to built a Ram Temple there, we will be able to win over hearts of 99 people of the country. This will be in the interest of the country and Muslims. Moreover hatred against Muslims and Hindus will to minimized. I hope you will take up this proposal in the next meeting of AIMPLB and consider the matter there to arrive at some prudent decision on the matter."

He said that there are dozens of mosques in Ayodhya and which the Hindu community does not have any objection or claim but the mosque built by Mir Baqi is objected upon which is said to be built upon demolishing a temple of Ram Temple at his birth place. He said that there is a need develop a consensus on the issue of handing over land to Hindu community as it is matter of their faith. As far as mosque is concern, it could be built anywhere outside Ayodhya on an undisputed land. So it is in the best interest of all to hand over land to Hindu community, he added.