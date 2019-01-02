Shia Waqf Board to appear before the Supreme Court on Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri mosque issue

New Delhi, Jan 2: The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri mosque will be taken up by the Supreme Court of India on January 4, 2019, and Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board will put up its view before the SC. Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board claims right over this property as Mir Baqi, who demolished the temple, was a Shia.

The board had a meeting with its lawyers on the matter who will appear before the court on behalf of the board. The hearing that will start on January 4, senior lawyer M C Dhingra and S P Singh will appear for the Waqf Board.

Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board Syed Waseem Rizvi said that a decision has been taken after the meeting with lawyers that the board will put up the matter before the court forcefully. He said that the disputed mosque was built by Mir Baqi, the army chief of Babur who was a Shia Muslim. Therefore the land belongs to the Shia community.

He said that Shia Waqf Board wants Ram Temple to be built on the disputed site as it is sinful to built mosque on any such land. Not a single piece of land should be taken for mosque. Sunni Waqf Board and All India Muslim Personal Law Board are spoiling the environment of the country in the name of Babri mosque. The matter could be solved by mediation but such an environment is created by them so that matter gets entangled.