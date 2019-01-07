Shelter home case shocker: Girls made to wear skimpy clothes, dance and have sex with guests

Patna, Jan 7: Chilling details have emerged from the chargesheet filed by the CBI in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case. The chargesheet states that the girls in the shelter home, run by prime accused Brajesh Thakur, were forced to wear skimpy clothes and dance to entertain the guests, said reports.

Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual exploitation case, was the proprietor of NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti which ran a shelter home in Muzaffarpur where 34 destitute girls were allegedly drugged, tortured and raped for several months.

The charge sheet was filed before the special POCSO court of additional district judge RP Tiwari on December 19. As many as 21 people, including Thakur, were named as accused in the charge sheet, and 101 others, including 33 victims, listed as witnesses.

"Those refusing to entertain the guests were offered only roti and salt at night, while those who danced were given good food," read the chargesheet, as per Hindutan Times report.

The case came to light when Bihar's social welfare department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. On May 31, 2018, an FIR was registered against 11 people, including Thakur -- who was arrested in the first week of June.

Thakur's family had alleged that he was being physically and mentally harassed in jail. After this, the Supreme Court in December ordered the medical examination of Thakur. On December 10, 2018, the Supreme Court refuted claims of Thakur's family.