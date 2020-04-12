  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, 3 civilians killed

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 12: Three civilians have been killed in cross-border shelling by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

    "Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation around 5.00 pm, targeting civilian population," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The shelling in Kupwara's Rangwar area came after similar incidents were reported from Poonch and Kathua districts earlier in the day.

    In Poonch, a 45-year-old woman was injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing district's Qasba and Kirni sectors, the Army said.

    Earlier in the day, the Army recovered a live mortar bomb that failed to explode in Balakote sector, officials said.

    On Saturday night, Balakote and Mendhar sectors witnessed heavy firing and shelling, damaging several houses were damaged in the Pakistani shelling, they said.

    Pakistan has repeatedly violated the ceasefire for a week despite the challenges faced by the two countries due to the coronavirus outbreak.

    Most of the top commanders have been wiped out and Home Ministry data for January-February show that 24 terrorists were killed while 48 were arrested.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 21:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X