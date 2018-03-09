SheInspiresMe: Meet some extraordinary women who are role models for politicians, including Modi

New Delhi, March 9: On Thursday (March 8), the entire world celebrated the International Women's Day to honour and encourage women from all walks of life. However, many feel that every day should be dedicated to women to make the world "inclusive" by providing education, security and jobs to the female population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a lead to honour women of India--mostly the lesser-known women--who inspire and encourage everyone to fight against patriarchy, injustice, skewed sex ratio, unemployment, female infanticide and other problems being faced by the female population of the country.

Under the Twitter hashtag--#SheInspiresMe--Modi asked all to tell which women inspire them the most. "Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe," Modi tweeted.

Through their exemplary deeds, several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind. They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you. #SheInspiresMe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018

The PM also revealed that it's late Kunwar Bai from Chhattisgarh, the mascot of his flagship Clean India mission (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan), who inspires him the most.

"#SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture," Modi tweeted.

#SheInspiresMe- Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture. pic.twitter.com/eANQz01ZYE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018

"I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai's blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu's dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMe," the PM wrote on Twitter.

I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai’s blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/Gdt5STszgr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2018

In his tweets, the PM also shared pictures and a video clip of the inspirational woman whom he had met earlier. Taking a cue from Modi, other politicians too took to Twitter to tell which are the women who motivate them a lot.

Union minister of textiles and information and broadcasting, Smriti Z Irani, said that Subhasini Mistry, a vegetable vendor who fought against all odds to build hospitals, is her role model. "Subhasini Mistry forged ahead with a dream, determined to succeed against all odds; channelised a personal tragedy to serve a greater good -#SheInspiresMe!" tweeted Irani.

Subhasini Mistry forged ahead with a dream, determined to succeed against all odds; channelised a personal tragedy to serve a greater good -#SheInspiresMe! pic.twitter.com/eVJiVDHhYm — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2018

Union minister Kiren Rijiju is inspired by fellow Arunachali (as the people of Arunachal Pradesh are known as) Anshu Janshenpa, the record-breaking mountaineer. "#SheInspiresMe- I'm proud of Anshu Janshenpa the first woman in the world to achieve two double ascent of Mt. Everest & a double ascent in 5 days! I salute her on #InternationalWomensDay," tweeted Rijiju.

#SheInspiresMe- I'm proud of Anshu Janshenpa the first woman in the world to achieve two double ascent of Mt. Everest & a double ascent in 5 days! I salute her on #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Bj5zvBLnDR — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 8, 2018

Union sports minister and Olympic medal winner Rajyavardhan Rathore is inspired by several women sports personalities. "A society is only as strong as its women. This Women's Day, let's salute the women who have made us proud and rise for the ones who are yet to get their share of dreams. Happy #WomensDay #SheInspiresMe #NariShakti4NewIndia," tweeted Rathore.

A society is only as strong as its women.



This Women's Day, let's salute the women who have made us proud and rise for the ones who are yet to get their share of dreams.

Happy #WomensDay #SheInspiresMe #NariShakti4NewIndia pic.twitter.com/xOhHWf1y26 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 8, 2018

Likewise, others too have tweeted to honour some outstanding women, some of whom are well-known and others who are not but are silently doing their jobs to contribute to society.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.