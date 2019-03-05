Sheila Dikshit's firm 'NO' to alliance with AAP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: The Congress will not ally with Aam Aadmi Party for the upcoming general elections, party's Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit said on Tuesday.

"A unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in Delhi," ANI quoted Sheila Dikshit as saying.

The decision comes on a day Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called a meeting of all leaders of the Delhi unit to discuss the possibility of an alliance, days after the AAP announced six candidates for seven seats in Delhi.

According to the reports the formula under discussion was to share three seats each and the remaining one would be given to a consensus candidate.

Kejriwal has been saying that AAP was tired of trying to convince the Congress for an alliance to ensure that anti-BJP votes do not get split, thereby benefiting the ruling party at the Centre.

However, Sheila Dikshit had dismissed Kejriwal's claims , saying that she was never approached by chief minister to forge an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"He has not spoken to us. He does not know what he is saying. The Aam Aadmi Party has reached the stage of frustration," Dikshit, a three-time chief minister of Delhi, told reporters.

In the 2014 national elections, the BJP won all seven seats of Delhi, but AAP has found tremendous support in Delhi. In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP won 67 of Delhi's 70 seats, the Congress drew a blank.