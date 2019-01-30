Sheila Dikshit says AAP Govt exposed on all issues

New Delhi, Jan 30: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday said that Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Government in Delhi has been exposed on all serious issues.

She said this while addressing Delhi Congress district presidents and observers at district presidents and observers at DPCC headquarters.

"The Aam Aadmi Party Government in Delhi, which survives by speaking untruths and betrayal, has failed to tackle all serious issues in Delhi. Governance has completely collapsed in Delhi, and pollution has crossed dangerous levels many times in the Capital, " said Dikshit.

Accusing the Kejriwal government for indulging in theatrics to confuse Delhiites, she exhorted the party leaders to hold public meetings and door to door interaction with the people on a war footing to inform them about the policies, programmes and achievements of the Congress party.

She further alleged that development works in Delhi, which had been moving at a fast pace under the Congress Government in Delhi, have gone haywire due to the constant fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party Government at the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party's Kejriwal Government in Delhi.

She said that the Modi Government at the Centre was making 'jumla' announcements on a daily basis to take the people for a ride while the Kejriwal Government in Delhi indulges in lies and betrayal as a survival game to stay put in power.

She was the Chief Minister of Delhi for three consecutive terms spanning 15 years.

Dikshit also held another meeting at DPCC headquarters with her former Cabinet colleagues in the Congress Government in Delhi to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and later for the Delhi assembly elections.

On January 27, Dikshit had claimed that her party would win all the Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the upcoming polls.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats and the BJP had won all seats during 2014 General Elections.

The three Working Presidents of the DPCC, Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia, former Delhi Ministers Mangat Ram Singhal, Ramakant Goswami, Dr A.K.Walia, Parvez Hashmi, Dr Yoganand Shastri, Dr Narendra Nath, Rajkumar Chauhan, Dr Kiran Walia and DPCC spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar (Jitu) attended the meeting.