Sheila Dikshit hails SC verdict, says 'Congress never quarreled with LG like this'

New Delhi, July 4: Hailing the Supreme Court's verdict on the Delhi government's tussle with the Centre over administrative control of the national capital, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday said the apex court verdict gives clarity on the matter.

"It does not matter who controls what...the L-G and the Delhi Chief Minister have to work together. The Congress was in power for 15 years, we never quarrelled with the LG like this," she told news agency ANI.

She said that the SC verdict has reiterated the roles of Delhi government and LG, adding, "There has been no change."

"I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT.If Delhi Govt&LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then," she said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said LG cannot sit and reject each and every matter.

"It's a vindication for us. L-G is now bound to act on advice of Delhi's cabinet..He has no independent powers now," he told News 18.

[Kejriwal vs LG: SC limits LG's role, hands out more power to Delhi government]

The Supreme Court put to rest the long standing tussle between the Delhi Governor and Lieutenant Governor. It said that the role of the LG is to help and not be obstructionist.

The Supreme Court observed that if legitimate decisions are delayed by the Lieutenant Governor, then collective responsibility of the government stands negated. The court also held that the Union Government must not usurp powers on maters within the domain of the legislature.

[Delhi not a state: SC's Kejriwal vs LG verdict explained in 24 points]

The verdict was pronounced by a five judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. The Bench also comprised, Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

[AAP-LG tug of war: A timeline]

The Bench observed that all decisions must be in line with constitutional spirit. The constitutional trust is of utmost importance the Bench observed. The principle of collective responsibility is of immense significance. If legitimate decisions of legislators are delayed by L-G, collective responsibility of government stands negated. Union and State governments must collaborate and display harmonious relations, the court said. The Bench noted that the Union has executive power over land, police and public order. All other areas it is the Delhi government which has the power.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day