    Sheila Dikshit funeral at 2:30 pm today, leaders pay their tributes

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 21: Sheila Dikshit, the three-time chief minister of Delhi and senior Congress leader, passed away on Saturday afternoon after a prolonged illness at the age of 81.

    At 3:55 pm, when she took her last breath at Escorts Apollo hospital, a glorious chapter of Delhi's rise to 21st century came to an end.

    Sheila Dikshit was the longest reigning chief minister of Delhi, serving for 15 years from 1998 to 2013.

    Akhay Kumar to Virender Sehwag: Condolences poured in from all quarters

    Former CM Sheila Dikshit will be accorded a state funeral today. Mortal remains to be moved from her residence to All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

    Her last rites will take place at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 2:30 pm. The Delhi government had declared two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for her. Her mortal remains will be kept at the AICC office till 1:30 pm for people to pay their tributes to Sheila Dikshit.

    PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and other top leaders paid their respects to Sheila Dikshit at her residence on Saturday.

    In view of her sudden death, the Indian Army said that a Tri-Service band performance scheduled to be held at India Gate on July 21 has been postponed.

    "Due to sad Demise of @SheilaDikshit, Tri-Services Band Performance at India Gate on July 21 is being postponed to July 22 at same time and venue. No change in Kargil Vijay Run on July 21 at 0600h from Vijay Chowk. Event dedicated to Kargil martyrs," Indian Army said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
