  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sheila Dikshit clarifies comment on Manmohan Singh, says it was used out of context

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 15: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has clarified that her comments comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his predecessor Manmohan Singh were taken out of context.

    Sheila Dikshit

    Dikshit later tweeted that her comments had been taken out of context by the media. "Here is what I said - it may seem to some people that Modi is stronger on terror but I think this is a poll gimmick more than anything else," she tweeted. She further added that national security has always been a concern and that "Indira ji [Indira Gandhi] has been a strong leader."

    After some media reports suggested that Dikshit praised Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party publicly thanked her. "Thank you Sheila Dikshit ji for reiterating what the nation already knows but the Congress party is never ready to admit," BJP National President Amit Shah tweeted.

    Also Read Sheila Dikshit's firm 'NO' to alliance with AAP

    However, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock at Dikshit's remark. "This is a shocking remark by Sheila Dikshit ji," he tweeted. Kejriwal claimed there is some understanding between the Congress and BJP in Delhi. "The alliance between the Congress and BJP is out in the open today."

    In an interview to be aired on CNN News 18, excerpts of which were released on Thursday, Dikshit was asked about the criticism that the UPA government did not do much after the Mumbai terror attack in 2008. To this, she purportedly said: "Manmohan Singh's... yes, I agree with you wasn't as strong or as determined as he [Modi] is perhaps but then there is also the feeling that he is doing all for politics, not that he wants to, not out of the sense of...".

    More sheila dikshit NewsView All

    Read more about:

    sheila dikshit manmohan singh narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue