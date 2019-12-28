  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sheikh Abdullah’s birthday dropped from list of holidays in Jammu and Kashmir

    By
    |

    Jammu, Dec 28: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dropped ex-chief minister Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary and Martyrs' Day from its list of public holidays for 2020, but October 26 which is observed as 'Accession Day' figures in it.

    According to the list issued late on Friday night by GL Sharma, the deputy secretary of the General Administration Department, 27 public holidays will be observed throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, compared to 28 in the previous calendar year.

    Sheikh Abdullah’s birthday dropped from list of holidays in Jammu and Kashmir

    Two public holidays -- Martyrs' Day observed on July 13 and the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah on December 5 -- have been dropped from the list of holidays for the year 2020, an order stated.

    Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir: SC reserves verdict on batch of petitions

    However, October 26 is in the list of public holidays for the next year as Accession Day.

      Meerut SP caught on camera asking protesters to 'go to Pakistan' and more news | OneIndia News

      Apart from these, there are 46 holidays, including four provincial holidays for Kashmir region, three for Jammu, eight local holidays and four restricted holidays in 2020. There were 47 holidays in the 2019 calendar year.

      On October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession which was duly accepted and signed a day later by Lord Mountbatten, the then Governor General of India.

      44,000 from 3 Jammu districts register themselves to serve Indian Army

      Martyrs' Day is observed in Jammu and Kashmir on July 13 every year in remembrance of people killed in firing by soldiers of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931 during protests against his rule.

      More BIRTHDAY News

      Read more about:

      birthday dropped jammu and kashmir

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue