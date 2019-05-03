'Shehzadi' teaching children abuses: Yogi Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi

  • search
    Fatehpur/Rae Bareli (UP), May 3: Calling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a "shehzadi", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the Congress leader of teaching abusive words to children instead of virtues.

    Adityanath was referring to a video that had gone viral on social media, where children were seen using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Vadra while she was campaigning in Rae Bareli.

    Yogi Adityanath
    File Photo of Yogi Adityanath

    "In the age when the children need to be taught virtues, the 'shehzadi' (princess) of the Congress is teaching them abuses. This is the real character of the Congress," the chief minister said at a rally in Fatehpur. Vadra, the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said on Friday she had stopped children from raising wrong slogans and asked them to raise good slogans.

    ​​Priyanka Gandhi facing hard realities of Congress in Amethi ]

    The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sent a notice to Vadra over alleged use of children in election campaign. Addressing another rally in Rae Bareli, the constituency of Vadra's mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Adityanath accused the Gandhi family of treating the country as their "kingdom" and doing "nothing" for the people in the constituency.

    "Those who had treated the country as their legacy are piqued and have now stooped to using abuses," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. "The 'chatukar' (yesmen) and dalal (brokers) of the Congress used to usurp what was meant for the poor people, because of which the poor did not get their rights," Adityanath said.

    On Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar being designated as a "global terrorist", the chief minister claimed that there would be mourning in the houses of those who used to attach "ji" after the names of terrorists. "You all need to ask this 'shahi' (royal) family as to what they have done in 55 years," Adityanath said.

    "The Congress has only forced the youth to joblessness and migration, blocked development of the country and when there are problems, they flee to Italy." He asked if anyone had seen Rahul Gandhi helping anyone during the time of natural calamity.

    PTI

