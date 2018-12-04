Sheena Bora's biological father doesn't have money to travel to Mumbai: Court told

Mumbai, Dec 4: Sheena Bora's biological father is facing a financial crisis and thus cannot travel to Mumbai to record his statement as a witness in his daughter's murder case, a special court was Tuesday informed.

"Today, Siddharth Das was supposed to appear as a witness. He stays in Kolkata, but he doesn't have money to travel to Mumbai and stay here. So the government will be taking care of his travel and stay," special public prosecutor Bharat Badami told special CBI judge J C Jagdale.

Meanwhile, another witness Kedar, an employee of the company that had originally purchased the car used allegedly in Sheena's murder, deposed before the court. His company is into the business of buying and selling cars and it had sold the car to AM Motors which has a service station and had rented the vehicle out to Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the case, he said.

Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of others in a car in April 2012. The incident came to light only in August 2015 after Indrani's then driver Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested by police for possessing a firearm, disclosed it.

Mumbai police arrested Indrani, Khanna and Rai for allegedly killing Sheena. Later, Peter was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy to kill Sheena. The CBI has claimed that a financial dispute was the cause of the murder.

