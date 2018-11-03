Sheena Bora Murder Case: Court rejects Indrani Mukerjea bail plea

Mumbai, Nov 3: A Special CBI Court in Mumbai has rejected bail application of Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Indrani had appealed for bail on medical grounds, citing that she has developed a "neurological complication".

"I am filing the bail application on medical grounds due to recent change in my health condition," she said.

Indrani claimed that her health has further deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with a "new neurological complication in the brain".

She said she was experiencing severe headaches and frequent black-outs.

Opposing her application, CBI had said earlier this month that there is no point giving Indrani bail as "she has no kin to take care of her". Her comment today is reportedly in response to the CBI's argument.

Indrani, who is lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, had been rushed to the hospital on a number of occasions in the past few months after she complained of headache and double vision.

Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others. According to the CBI, financial dispute was allegedly one of the main reasons for the murder.

Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver were arrested for the alleged murder in August 2015. Her husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

Indrani and Peter Mukerjea filed for divorce by mutual consent last month.