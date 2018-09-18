  • search

Sheena Bora Case: Indrani and Peter Mukerjea file for divorce in Mumbai court

    Mumbai, Sep 18: Three years after they were arrested for their involvement in the murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea have filed for divorce in Mumbai's Bandra Family Court on Tuesday.

    Indrani Mukerjea (46), lodged in Byculla Women's Jail, has served Peter Mukerjea, a co-accused in the case, a legal notice for divorce on the grounds that their marriage had "irretrievably broken down".

    Sheena Bora Case: Indrani and Peter Mukerjea file for divorce in Mumbai court
    Indrani Mukerjea

    She sent the notice by courier to Peter Mukerjea on April 25 through her lawyer. The 64-year-old former media baron is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Both the prisons are located in Central Mumbai.

    Also Read | Sheena Bora murder case: CBI Court rejects Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea

    Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 and Peter Mukerjea a few months later. Both are facing trial in the murder case of Sheena Bora (24), Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship.

    Bora was abducted and killed in April 2012, allegedly by Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea, police have said.

    Her body was dumped in a forest in the adjoining Raigad district. The killing came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans, they have said.

    Also Read | What is the INX Media case? How Karti, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea are linked

    Rai later turned approver (prosecution witness) in the case.The CBI, which took over the case from Mumbai Police, has claimed a financial dispute led to the killing.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 13:57 [IST]
